Delhi Bizman robbed of Rs 40,000 in Sarai Kale Khan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 39-year-old businessman was allegedly robbed of his valuables and cash when he got out of his car to urinate in southeast Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area, police said on Friday. The victim, Amit Arora, owns a transport business and stays with his family in Rohini.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, when Arora along with his wife and friends were returning home after attending a party at Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, police said.

In his police complaint, Arora stated that at about 1.15 am, when he reached IP Park in Sarai Kale Khan area, he stopped his car to attend the call of nature.

In the meanwhile, another car stopped in front of his. Three people came out of the car and threatened Arora. One of them placed a gun to his belly, while another kept a knife pointed at Arora.

The businessman was forced to hand over his gold bracelet, gold chain, two gold rings, a watch, and Rs 40,000 cash.