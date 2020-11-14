STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia attends happiness class, students turn teachers

Harshita Rawat, a student of Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV), West Vinod Nagar, said the online classes were a huge source of motivation for her during the lockdown. 

Published: 14th November 2020 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

‘Happiness class’ was introduced in Delhi government schools in July 2018.

‘Happiness class’ was introduced in Delhi government schools in July 2018. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister and education minister Manish Sisodia attended a virtual happiness curriculum class where students from Delhi government schools turned teachers on the eve of Children’s Day on Friday. 

The students who joined the minister shared their experience of how online classes are creating a positive impact on their everyday lives, as they have been staying at home since March after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

 

“It taught me that this phase (of staying at home) is transient and that I will eventually reunite with my friends,” she said. 

Rawat told Sisodia that the lockdown had taught her to value relationships over materialistic things, especially after seeing a lot of her relatives losing their jobs during the Covid-19 economic slowdown.

Gurmeet Dhanjal of Bachhan Prasad Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Deoli, said the lockdown had helped her embrace mindfulness. 

“We slowly learnt how to let go of any stress or anxiety we were holding in. The stories that we engage within our classes teach us how to develop a more positive outlook in life,” the student said. Sisodia expressed his satisfaction over the continuation of happiness classes.

“It’s noteworthy that these happiness classes are being conducted amid the Covid-19 crisis, which is an extremely difficult situation for the students. I am happy to know that our students have now become teachers of the happiness curriculum, by engaging their family members, and even their friends, spreading the message of the class in their unique way,” he said.

