Delhi Pollution Control Committee seals two units for frothing in Yamuna

The primary reason behind the formation of the toxic foam is high phosphate content in the wastewater because of detergents used in dyeing industries, dhobi ghats and households.

Published: 14th November 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 11:53 AM

Frothing in river Yamuna

Frothing in river Yamuna (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has sealed two polluting units and ordered closure of 15 others which may have caused frothing in the Yamuna.

The polluting units which were sealed included an automobile service station-cumshowroom in Patparganj industrial area and a jeans dyeing and washing unit in Lawrence Road industrial area which were found operating without effluent treatment plants. Twenty-one units were inspected in Khayala redevelopment area.

Closure directions were issued to 15 of them for operating without ETPs, the DPCC said. A show-cause notice was issued to an automobile service and repair unit in Patparganj industrial area after ETP overflow was observed. Visuals of toxic froth floating on the surface of the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi made their way back to social media over the past few days, with experts citing detergents as one of the major reasons behind the pollution.

Majority of the detergents in the country don’t have a certification by International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), which has capped the concentration of phosphates in the chemical substance, an official of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said. The primary reason behind the formation of the toxic foam was high phosphate content in the wastewater because of detergents used in dyeing industries, dhobi ghats and households, the official said.

High Phosphate Content cause foam

