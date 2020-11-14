STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi riots: Court seeks cops report on plea for FIR against BJP MLA, others

Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Rampuri directed the Station House Officer of Khajuri Khas police station to place before it the ATR on the complaint by December 10. 

Delhi Riots: Shops of Muslims in Hindu-dominated area vandalized (Credits: Sana Shakil/EPS)

The northeast Delhi communal violence that broke out this year in February claimed over 50 lives. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has sought an action taken report (ATR) from police on a complaint seeking lodging of an FIR against 22 persons, including BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht for allegedly taking part in north-east Delhi riots in February.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Rampuri directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Khajuri Khas police station to place before it the ATR on the complaint by December 10. 

The court was hearing the complaint filed by one Mohd Mumtaj, who alleged that these 21 persons were part of the riot mob and had attacked the people from the other community and vandalised their properties in his area.

The court said in its order on November 11 that Mumtaj’s counsel has stated that the complainant also approached police authority for getting his case lodged and for further legal action. 

“Now, SHO concerned is directed to file Action Taken Report on the complaint of the present applicant (Mumtaj) on the next date of hearing,” it said.

The complaint, filed through advocate Mehmood Pracha, alleged that Mumtaj was at his shop on February 23 when he saw a mob of 100- 150 people, being led by one Karampal and others and armed with sticks and stones, coming towards the market. 

The mob allegedly vandalised his shop, looted it and set it on fire, the complaint said. It further alleged that the mob was raising anti-Muslim slogans and shouted about killing each and every one of them.

The complaint has sought an FIR against Bisht, Ram Bahadur Rathore, Sonu, Prashant, Ranjit, Bihu, Rajan, Karampal, Ajay Pradhan, Kuldeep Pradhan, Prince Pradhan, Rishi Detha, Mahender Solanki, Paras Pradhan, Deepak Detha, Surender, Praveen Kumar Gupta, Monty, Ranjit, Prashant, Rajesh and Devender. According to the complaint, the mob looted several shops, hurled petrol bombs at the houses in his area and fired at several Muslims including him. 

