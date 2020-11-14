STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Diwali celebrations at Delhi malls are 'lit'

Temple structures, beautiful carvings and pillars, water bodies, twinkling lamps, and ornate bells all form a part of the beautiful installation.

Published: 14th November 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Diwali celebrations at Delhi malls

Diwali celebrations at Delhi malls

By Express News Service

Malls around the city have lit up for Diwali and are vying to outdo each other in wooing customers through their doors with luminous displays and great deals. If Pacific Mall in West Delhi has an imposing model of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Select CITYWALK in Saket has announced a bevy of new openings including Molton Brown, Decathalon, Bugatti, EA7 from Emporio Armani, Bateel, Hamster London and Jom Jom Malay for awesome Malaysian food.

The Saket mall is also holding various festive celebrations and charitable works with its #CityShinesAgain campaign. Yogeshwar Sharma, Executive Director and CEO, Select CITYWALK said, “Diwali brings with it a spirit of renewal and hope and even after the most trying circumstances this year, we want to bring back the sparkle for our visitors.

Our #CityShinesAgain campaign focuses on the best of meaningful shopping and celebrations that gives back to the community and helps us all move forward. However, it is the luxurious Vegas Mall in Dwarka with seemingly the most lavish celebration and display. Diwali on the ghats of Benaras is considered one of the most mesmerising sights in one of the most important sites of the celebration.

On this day the gods are believed to descend to Earth to bathe in the Ganges, and so the steps of all the river ghats in Varanasi are decorated and covered in diyas in their honour. Karmic Events has put up the first of its kind installation in India at Vegas Mall called Glory of Benaras, which recreates the Benaras ghats with its evening lights to the mall.

Temple structures, beautiful carvings and pillars, water bodies, twinkling lamps, and ornate bells all form a part of the beautiful installation. Gunwant Singh, MD, Karmic Events Pvt Ltd, says, “With the onset of festivals, we are giving you a larger than life experience with the ‘Glory of Benaras’. The temple we have made is about 68ft in length, 40 ft in width, 40+ ft in height, and is unprecedented in the mall industry.

the ‘Glory of Benaras’ theme at
Vegas Mall and #CityShinesAgain theme at Select CityWalk, Saket

Intricately designed, the installation was made possible by our hardworking team of 140 skilled artisans, who worked with dedication for 40 days and handcrafted the entire structure.” Prasad Rane, CMO-Marketing, Vegas Mall, added, “The idea to create this structure was to bring some newness and positivity along with making the aura of the mall to soar new heights. The decor is splendorous and one would feel that they are actually visiting the holy city of Benaras. The beautiful site of this structure has in-depth details on every pillar, completely soaked with the city’s art and culture.”

Store openings

Select Citywalk has opened Molton Brown, Decathalon, Bugatti, EA7 from Emporio Armani, Bateel, Hamster London and Jom Jom Malay

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diwali Delhi Malls
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp