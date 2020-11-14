Diwali celebrations at Delhi malls are 'lit'

By Express News Service

Malls around the city have lit up for Diwali and are vying to outdo each other in wooing customers through their doors with luminous displays and great deals. If Pacific Mall in West Delhi has an imposing model of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Select CITYWALK in Saket has announced a bevy of new openings including Molton Brown, Decathalon, Bugatti, EA7 from Emporio Armani, Bateel, Hamster London and Jom Jom Malay for awesome Malaysian food.

The Saket mall is also holding various festive celebrations and charitable works with its #CityShinesAgain campaign. Yogeshwar Sharma, Executive Director and CEO, Select CITYWALK said, “Diwali brings with it a spirit of renewal and hope and even after the most trying circumstances this year, we want to bring back the sparkle for our visitors.

Our #CityShinesAgain campaign focuses on the best of meaningful shopping and celebrations that gives back to the community and helps us all move forward. However, it is the luxurious Vegas Mall in Dwarka with seemingly the most lavish celebration and display. Diwali on the ghats of Benaras is considered one of the most mesmerising sights in one of the most important sites of the celebration.

On this day the gods are believed to descend to Earth to bathe in the Ganges, and so the steps of all the river ghats in Varanasi are decorated and covered in diyas in their honour. Karmic Events has put up the first of its kind installation in India at Vegas Mall called Glory of Benaras, which recreates the Benaras ghats with its evening lights to the mall.

Temple structures, beautiful carvings and pillars, water bodies, twinkling lamps, and ornate bells all form a part of the beautiful installation. Gunwant Singh, MD, Karmic Events Pvt Ltd, says, “With the onset of festivals, we are giving you a larger than life experience with the ‘Glory of Benaras’. The temple we have made is about 68ft in length, 40 ft in width, 40+ ft in height, and is unprecedented in the mall industry.

Intricately designed, the installation was made possible by our hardworking team of 140 skilled artisans, who worked with dedication for 40 days and handcrafted the entire structure.” Prasad Rane, CMO-Marketing, Vegas Mall, added, “The idea to create this structure was to bring some newness and positivity along with making the aura of the mall to soar new heights. The decor is splendorous and one would feel that they are actually visiting the holy city of Benaras. The beautiful site of this structure has in-depth details on every pillar, completely soaked with the city’s art and culture.”

Store openings



