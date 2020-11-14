STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Last Metro service to be at 10 pm from terminal stations: DMRC

Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Saturday from 6 am onwards on all lines, and from 4.45 am on the Airport Express Line, the DMRC said. 

Published: 14th November 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro resumption

A commuter waits for a metro train at Rajouri Garden station following resumption of metro services on the Blue and Pink Line in a graded manner in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The last service from terminal stations of all Delhi Metro lines will be at 10 pm on Saturday on account of Diwali, officials said. On regular days, these service are available till 11 pm from terminal stations.

“On account of the Diwali festival, the last metro train service on November 14 will start at 10 pm from terminal stations of all metro lines,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporat ion (DMR C) said in a statement.

These stations, include Shaheed Sthal-New Bus Adda, Rithala, Samaypur Badli, Huda City Centre, Noida Electronic City, Dwarka Sector-21, Vaishali, Kirti Nagar, Inderlok, Mundka, Kashmere Gate, Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park, Shiv Vihar, Botanical Garden, Janakpuri (W), and New Dellhi and Dwarka Section-21 stations of the Airport Express Line.

Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Saturday from 6 am onwards on all lines, and from 4.45 am on the Airport Express Line, the DMRC said. 

(With Inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diwali Delhi Metro
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp