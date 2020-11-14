SDMs launch campaign to create awareness on coronavirus protocols in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Massive awareness campaigns including information, education, and communication campaign (IEC) activities are being undertaken in all markets, witnessing huge footfall during festive season, to contain possible spread of Covid-19 infection.

On Friday, Dr Mohd Rehan Raza, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Saraswati vihar along with executive magistrates, Station House Officer (SHO) and Civil Defence Volunteers carried out a flag march at Netaji Subhash Place and Rani Bagh main market.

Raza said the northwest district administration is taking all possible efforts to reach out to buyers and shopkeepers to curtail the spread of coronavirus and follow the implementation of Covid protocols.

During the march, Raza interacted with shopkeepers and the representatives of the market association.

“All the customers were made aware about the benefit of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.”

“They were also requested to observe a complete ban on fire crackers on the festive. Enforcement teams have been deployed in the district, who are for imposing penalties on violators of covid protocols. All the activities are being monitored by Chestha Yadav, District Magistrate (DM), northwest,” Raza said. Arvind Rana, SDM, Kotwali of Central district, informed that joint teams of the Delhi Police and district have been frequently visiting the markets, especially congested bazaars such as Sadar Bazaar and Khari Baoli to keep vigil.

“There are several markets in our district which are very congested and receive high footfall, therefore they require monitoring. We have been conducting frequent flag marches and our staff is also going interior of the markets and making announcements to follow Covid protocols. We are meeting with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and traders associations to monitor the situation,” he said.