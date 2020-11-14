STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

SDMs launch campaign to create awareness on coronavirus protocols in Delhi

We have been conducting frequent flag marches and our staff is also going interior of the markets and making announcements to follow Covid protocols.

Published: 14th November 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Mohd Rehan Raza, SDM of Saraswati Vihar interacts with the media.

Dr Mohd Rehan Raza, SDM of Saraswati Vihar interacts with the media. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Massive awareness campaigns including information, education, and communication campaign (IEC) activities are being undertaken in all markets, witnessing huge footfall during festive season, to contain possible spread of Covid-19 infection.

On Friday, Dr Mohd Rehan Raza, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Saraswati vihar along with executive magistrates, Station House Officer (SHO) and Civil Defence Volunteers carried out a flag march at Netaji Subhash Place and Rani Bagh main market. 

Raza said the northwest district administration is taking all possible efforts to reach out to buyers and shopkeepers to curtail the spread of coronavirus and follow the implementation of Covid protocols.

During the march, Raza interacted with shopkeepers and the representatives of the market association. 

“All the customers were made aware about the benefit of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.” 

“They were also requested to observe a complete ban on fire crackers on the festive. Enforcement teams have been deployed in the district, who are for imposing penalties on violators of covid protocols. All the activities are being monitored by Chestha Yadav, District Magistrate (DM), northwest,” Raza said. Arvind Rana, SDM, Kotwali of Central district, informed that joint teams of the Delhi Police and district have been frequently visiting the markets, especially congested bazaars such as Sadar Bazaar and Khari Baoli to keep vigil.

“There are several markets in our district which are very congested and receive high footfall, therefore they require monitoring. We have been conducting frequent flag marches and our staff is also going interior of the markets and making announcements to follow Covid protocols. We are meeting with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and traders associations to monitor the situation,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SDMC COVID 19 COVID 19 Protocols
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp