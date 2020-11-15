STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amit Shah to hold meeting today to discuss increasing COVID-19 cases in Delhi

Published: 15th November 2020 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

As the National capital of Delhi reports record-high COVID-19 cases with each passing day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for a meeting on Sunday evening to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

The meeting will be held in the North Block and will be attended by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and CM Arvind Kejriwal.

This meeting comes a day after Diwali, when the capital also witnessed deteorating air quality despite a ban on crackers by Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government. 

This is the second time that Amit Shah is intervening in the COVID-19 situation of Delhi. He had held a series of meetings in June-July when a major spike in positive cases kept Delhi in the headline. 

Union Minister Amit Shah had himself contracted the deadly coronavirus a few weeks back. Though fully recovered, he was admitted at AIIMS-Delhi for post COVID-care treatment a few times. 

As per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, Delhi recorded 7,340 COVID-19 cases in a day taking the infection tally to over 4.82 lakh on Saturday, while 96 more fatalities during the same period pushed the death toll in the city to 7,519, authorities said.

These fresh cases were detected from 49,645 tests, including 19,635 RT-PCR ones and 30,010 by rapid antigen tests, conducted the previous day.

(Inputs from ANI)

