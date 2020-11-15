STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal nominates 11 MLAs as chairpersons of district development committees

Arvind Kejriwal has nominated 10 AAP MLAs and a BJP MLA as chairpersons of district development committees.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has nominated 10 AAP MLAs and a BJP MLA as chairpersons of district development committees, officials said.

An order for nominations of committee chairpersons in 11 districts in Delhi was issued by Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar earlier this week, they said.

The list of new chairpersons also includes the name of BJP MLA Jitender Mahajan for Shahdara district development committee.

The remaining nominated AAP MLAs include S K Bagga (East), Pramila Tokas (New Delhi), Ajesh Yadav (North), Surendra Kumar (North East), Mukesh Ahlawat (North West) and Naresh Yadav (South).

Sangam Vihar MLA Dinesh Mohaniya has been nominated as chairperson of South East district development committee.

Besides Naresh Balyan (South West), Jarnail Singh (West) and Som Dutt (Central) have also been nominated, the order said.

The power of nomination of chairpersons of district development committees is vested in the chief minister as per an order of the General Administration Department of Delhi Government, issued in 1999.

The district development committees serve many purposes, including decentralisation of decision-making by involving elected representatives in the matters of development, officials said.

They also play a role in planning and execution of programmes and schemes at district level with special focus on development of basic amenities and serve as public grievance redressal mechanism through involvement of the elected representatives, they added.

