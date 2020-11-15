STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Spike in Delhi COVID cases: 300 additional ICU beds, RT-PCR testing to be doubled, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah said to save more lives, the Centre will also provide oxygen, high flow nasal cannula and other health equipment to Delhi.

Published: 15th November 2020 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah said daily RTPCR tests in Delhi will be doubled, the capacity of the testing laboratories will be enhanced.

Amit Shah said daily RTPCR tests in Delhi will be doubled, the capacity of the testing laboratories will be enhanced. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the third wave of Covid-19 in Delhi showing no signs of abating yet, once again Union Home Minister Amit Shah stepped in to take charge of the situation. 

At a high-level meeting chaired by him on Sunday, a host of decisions were taken to manage the crisis, including doubling RT-PCR testing in the capital and augmenting the number of ICU beds.

The meeting was attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain, among others.

RT-PCR testing will be increased from the current 60,000 to over 1 lakh. Shah specified that 250-300 additional ICU beds will be set up at the DRDO Covid hospital in Dhaula Kuan and more beds with oxygen facility will be arranged at the 10,000-bed Covid hospital at Chhattarpur.

It was also decided to optimally utilising the lab capacity within Delhi and increase mobile testing labs.

“Mobile testing vans of ICMR and Health Ministry to be deployed at vulnerable spots. Few MCD hospitals to be converted into Covid dedicated hospitals for treatment of patients with mild symptoms,” the minister said after the review meeting. 

The house-to-house survey will be conducted by teams of AIIMS, Delhi government and MCDs and all symptomatic persons would be tested and provided treatment. An official statement said these measures are “essential” to bring down the positivity rate in Delhi, which has gone up substantially in recent weeks. 

Shah directed the Union health ministry to make arrangements for requisite numbers of BIPAP machines and high-flow nasal canulas to the Delhi government within the next 48 hours.

Additional doctors from CAPFs and paramedical staff will be airlifted to Delhi in view of shortage of healthcare workers.

The minister further ordered review of all previously established containment measures such as marking of containment zones, contact tracing, quarantine and screening. 

Visits of dedicated multi-department teams to all private hospitals will be arranged for inspection of availability of medical infrastructure, admission of patients and availability of beds. 

The health ministry will issue a standard protocol for plasma therapy and plasma administration to patients “immediately”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Delhi Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp