Spike in Delhi COVID cases: 300 additional ICU beds, RT-PCR testing to be doubled, says Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: With the third wave of Covid-19 in Delhi showing no signs of abating yet, once again Union Home Minister Amit Shah stepped in to take charge of the situation.

At a high-level meeting chaired by him on Sunday, a host of decisions were taken to manage the crisis, including doubling RT-PCR testing in the capital and augmenting the number of ICU beds.

The meeting was attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain, among others.

RT-PCR testing will be increased from the current 60,000 to over 1 lakh. Shah specified that 250-300 additional ICU beds will be set up at the DRDO Covid hospital in Dhaula Kuan and more beds with oxygen facility will be arranged at the 10,000-bed Covid hospital at Chhattarpur.

It was also decided to optimally utilising the lab capacity within Delhi and increase mobile testing labs.

11) दिल्ली में अधिक से अधिक लोगों की जान बचने के लिए केंद्र सरकार दिल्ली को ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडर, High Flow Nasal Cannula व् अन्य सभी जरुरी स्वास्थ्य उपकरण उपलब्ध करवाएगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 15, 2020

“Mobile testing vans of ICMR and Health Ministry to be deployed at vulnerable spots. Few MCD hospitals to be converted into Covid dedicated hospitals for treatment of patients with mild symptoms,” the minister said after the review meeting.

The house-to-house survey will be conducted by teams of AIIMS, Delhi government and MCDs and all symptomatic persons would be tested and provided treatment. An official statement said these measures are “essential” to bring down the positivity rate in Delhi, which has gone up substantially in recent weeks.

Shah directed the Union health ministry to make arrangements for requisite numbers of BIPAP machines and high-flow nasal canulas to the Delhi government within the next 48 hours.

Additional doctors from CAPFs and paramedical staff will be airlifted to Delhi in view of shortage of healthcare workers.

The minister further ordered review of all previously established containment measures such as marking of containment zones, contact tracing, quarantine and screening.

Visits of dedicated multi-department teams to all private hospitals will be arranged for inspection of availability of medical infrastructure, admission of patients and availability of beds.

The health ministry will issue a standard protocol for plasma therapy and plasma administration to patients “immediately”.