Delayed ban on firecrackers in Delhi led to failure: Officials

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A ‘delayed’ ban on firecrackers in Delhi and non-cooperation from Diwali revellers in complying with the curbs stymied efforts to stop any further deterioration of air quality, according to top police officials.

Sounds of firecrackers were continuously heard across Delhi and its neighbouring areas through the Saturday night even though a ban was imposed on their sale and use in the national capital region in view of the rising air pollution and the pandemic.

Pollution levels crossed the ‘emergency’ threshold in Delhi-NCR region which woke up to the pungent smell of smoke on a hazy Sunday morning after Diwali.

“Firecrackers were already sold in Delhi and then came the ban. People had purchased and stocked firecrackers in their houses as they wait for Diwali the entire year,” another top police official said on the various hurdles in implementing the ban.

Officials also said that mere police action is not enough, and residents should pledge to comply with the restrictions as it is for the public good.

"Despite all our awareness campaigns and measures taken, violations were reported and we have taken action against them,” an officer said.