Delhi man, arrested for giving triple talaq via letter, gets bail

During the hearing, the man's wife submitted that her husband had no intention to live with her and provide due maintenance for leading a meaningful life.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A court has granted bail to a man who has been arrested for allegedly giving ‘triple talaq’ to his wife through a letter. Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Rampuri granted the relief to Gulfam on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety of like amount.

The court directed him not to influence or commit any wrong to his wife, saying it was apparent that she had apprehension of threat from him. "Keeping the nature of offence in question this court is of the considered view that there is no requirement to keep accused (Gulfam) behind bars during the remaining investigation. However, in view of the submission of the complainant (wife) it is also apparent that she has apprehension of threat from the accused," the court said.

"The court is also aware of settled legal position as to bail is general rule and jail being an exception in course of investigation of a criminal case. Accordingly, accusd applicant Gulfam is hereby granted bail in this case," it said.

During the hearing, Gulfam's wife submitted that her husband had no intention to live with her and provide due maintenance for leading a meaningful life. She further alleged that her husband had committed cruelty against her and has apprehension of threat from his side. 

The additional public prosecutor, appearing for police, opposed the plea saying Gulfam might commit further wrong with his wife, Gulfam’s counsel argued that their relationship was strained and the alleged offence bore a sentence up to three years only.

