Freelance scribe espionage case: Delhi court denies bail to co-accused Chinese woman

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has denied bail to a Chinese woman arrested in an espionage case, involving freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, saying she may flee the country. Police had claimed that Sharma, currently in judicial custody, was allegedly passing on sensitive information about India's border strategy, Army's deployment and procurement, and foreign policy to Chinese intelligence agencies.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat dismissed the bail application of Qing Shi on November 12, saying she may flee from the country and try to repeat similar offence. "If released on bail accused will not only try to flee from the country through land routes, she may also attempt to Indulge in similar offences."

"Furthermore, the other material which were recovered at her instance, coupled with the preliminary electronic evidence collected by the investigating agency points towards involvement of accused in commission of offence," the judge said.

He added that no sufficient ground was made out to grant her bail.