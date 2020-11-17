STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Northeast Delhi riots: HC grants bail to accused Saiyad Iftikhar

Police arrested Iftikhar for the alleged offences of rioting, theft and causing mischief by fire or explosive substance with an intent to destroy a house under the IPC.

Published: 17th November 2020 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Riots

Protesters during clashes in Northeast Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi High Court granted bail to a man arrested for alleged rioting and theft during the communal violence in northeast Delhi. The court noted that there were no call detail records (CDR) to establish that the accused was available at the site on a particular day.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait granted bail to Saiyad Iftikhar, who was arrested by the Delhi Police on April 11, on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 15,000 and a surety of the like amount. "Keeping in view, the fact that petitioner is in judicial custody since April 11, therefore, I am of the view that the petitioner deserves bail," the judge said.

The HC directed him not to directly or indirectly influence any witness or tamper with the evidence. Iftikhar, represented through advocate Mehmood Pracha, sought bail in the case. Police arrested Iftikhar for the alleged offences of rioting, theft and causing mischief by fire or explosive substance with an intent to destroy a house under the IPC.

A case was lodged against him at Police Station Bhajanpura. The HC noted in its order that it was not in dispute that Iftikhar’s eyesight is weak, having a power of minus 3.75 and when he was arrested he was wearing spectacles. The petitioner was arrested on basis of CCTV footage along with co accused Ali Hasan but admitted fact is that in CCTV footage, Iftikhar is not wearing spectacles.

"The alleged incident is dated February 24 at 21:31.50 hour. Thus, it cannot be believed that a person having such weak eye sight would have clear vision at night without spectacles. Moreover, CDR is not on record, whereby it could have been established that the petitioner was available at the site," the court said.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi riots northeast Delhi riots Delhi High Court Saiyad Iftikhar
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp