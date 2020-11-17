Northeast Delhi riots: HC grants bail to accused Saiyad Iftikhar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi High Court granted bail to a man arrested for alleged rioting and theft during the communal violence in northeast Delhi. The court noted that there were no call detail records (CDR) to establish that the accused was available at the site on a particular day.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait granted bail to Saiyad Iftikhar, who was arrested by the Delhi Police on April 11, on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 15,000 and a surety of the like amount. "Keeping in view, the fact that petitioner is in judicial custody since April 11, therefore, I am of the view that the petitioner deserves bail," the judge said.

The HC directed him not to directly or indirectly influence any witness or tamper with the evidence. Iftikhar, represented through advocate Mehmood Pracha, sought bail in the case. Police arrested Iftikhar for the alleged offences of rioting, theft and causing mischief by fire or explosive substance with an intent to destroy a house under the IPC.

A case was lodged against him at Police Station Bhajanpura. The HC noted in its order that it was not in dispute that Iftikhar’s eyesight is weak, having a power of minus 3.75 and when he was arrested he was wearing spectacles. The petitioner was arrested on basis of CCTV footage along with co accused Ali Hasan but admitted fact is that in CCTV footage, Iftikhar is not wearing spectacles.

"The alleged incident is dated February 24 at 21:31.50 hour. Thus, it cannot be believed that a person having such weak eye sight would have clear vision at night without spectacles. Moreover, CDR is not on record, whereby it could have been established that the petitioner was available at the site," the court said.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead.