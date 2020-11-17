STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Purvanchal Nav Nirman Sangathan protest in Delhi over Chhath Puja ban in public

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order last week had directed officials to ensure that Chhath Puja is not performed at river banks, temples and other public places.

Published: 17th November 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Chhath Puja

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Members of Purvanchal Nav Nirman Sangathan were on Monday prevented from staging a protest at Vidhan Sabha in the national capital to press their demand to lift the ban imposed on performing Chhath Puja at public places and river banks.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order last week had directed officials to ensure that Chhath Puja is not performed at river banks, temples and other public places. It had asked district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to’encourage people to celebrate the festival at their homes. 

President of Purvanchal Nav Nirman Sangathan, Santosh Jha said a memorandum asking the AAP-led Delhi government to lift the ban on celebration of Chhath Puja at riverbanks, parks and other public places was later submitted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He said that the city police did not permit the members of the Purvanchal Nav Nirman Sangathan to hold the protest at Vidhan Sabha citing the spread of COVID-19.

Jha said most of people who celebrate Chhath in the national capital are from the state of Bihar and Purvanchal and live in small rented houses. It is not possible to perform the Chhath Puja at home because it involves paying obeisance to the Sun god from a water body, he further added

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Disaster Management Authority Purvanchal Nav Nirman Sangathan Chhath Puja Chhath Puja ban
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp