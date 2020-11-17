Seeds of green love: Delhi government gives nod to Nursery Yojana in schools

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To enable students to develop a bond with nature, the Delhi government has decided to implement the Centre’s 'School Nursery Yojana' (SNY) scheme in 20 government and aided schools.

The scheme will be implemented in five years, starting this year, to encourage pupils to develop sensitivity towards the natural environment. The Forest Department will shortlist a thousand schools from across the nation. Of the total 1,000, 20 schools will be selected from Delhi.

"The students of sixth, seventh and eighth may be engaged in raising seedlings and for plantation. All activities such as developing a nursery are to be done by students as part of the extracurricular activities," said the Directorate of Education (DoE) in a circular issued to schools.

"The project's objective is to offer an opportunity to the students to understand and appreciate the significance of plants in maintaining and sustaining the natural ecosystem. They will also learn different plant properties and their medicinal value," said an official.

Schools participating in the scheme will receive financial aid for procuring tools, and also arranging a 'Mali' (gardner). Officials said all activities of nursery creation should be completed by December of each implementing year. The seedlings raised by students are to be planted in the next planting season.

"Students can carry the seedlings and plants to their homes or at any place of their choice and nurture them. Planting can also be done on vacant land in the school, other institutions, public or private land or during Van Mahotsav or through dignitaries with involvement of students. Land/place for planting should be identified well in advance," said an official.

Each school will be given a target to raise 1,000 or more seedlings. A teacher in-charge will also be appointed to supervise nursery and coordinate with students. The students will be taught the process of nursery development, drying of seeds, grafting for plant propagation and preparation of potting mixture and maintenance of young saplings.

"A plantation programme in coordination with Range Forest Officer (RFO) will also be organized in schools. Field trips will be undertaken to understand the morphological characteristics of trees and its parts - leaves, barks, branching patterns, and flowering," said the officials.

20 schools to be selected for project

The Forest Department will shortlist a thousand schools from across the nation under School Nursery Yojana (SNY) scheme. Of the total 1,000, 20 schools will be selected from Delhi. Each school will be given a target to raise 1,000 or more seedlings.

A teacher in-charge will supervise nursery and coordinate with students. They will be taught the process of nursery development, drying of seeds, grafting for plant propagation and preparation of potting mixture.