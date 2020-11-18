STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC refuses to grant permission for Chhath Puja celebration at public places due to COVID-19

The high court dismissed a petition challenging the order of chairman of DDMA not to allow any gathering in public places for Chhath Puja on November 20.

Published: 18th November 2020 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 02:00 PM

Chhath Puja

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS, R Satish Babu)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Wednesday refused to interfere with Delhi government's decision to ban Chhath Puja celebrations at public places like ponds and riverbanks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The high court dismissed a petition challenging the order of chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) not to allow any gathering in public places for Chhath Puja on November 20.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said granting permission for the gathering will act as a super spreader of the infection and dismissed the petition being meritless.

"In today's day and time, such a petition is belied by the ground reality," the bench said.

