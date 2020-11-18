STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No intention of imposing COVID-19 lockdown in Delhi, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also reiterated that there will be no lockdown in the national capital but said that there can be local restrictions at some busy places.

Women stand in a queue to get inside a market. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi government has no intention of imposing a lockdown as it believes that it is not a solution in the fight against COVID-19, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday.

The comments came in wake of speculation of a reimposition of lockdown in the national capital amid a spike in the number of coronavirus cases and the daily number of deaths due to it. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 4,95,598 including 42,004 active cases, 4,45,782 recoveries and 7,812 deaths.

"Delhi government has no intentions of imposing a lockdown. We believe lockdown is not a solution in the fight against COVID-19. The solution is better hospital management and better medical systems. Delhi government has managed the medical system well and will do it in future too," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that if needed, restrictions will be increased in some markets.

​ALSO READ | 'Now only 50 guests at wedding': L-G approves AAP's proposal as COVID-19 cases spike in Delhi

"I would like to assure shopkeepers, they need not be scared. We don't intend to impose a lockdown. We want your shops to remain open...If needed, restrictions will be increased in some markets, that's what we requested from the Centre. But it won't be a lockdown in any manner," he said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain reiterated that there will be no lockdown in the national capital but said that there can be local restrictions at some busy places.

On November 15, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in the national capital. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had also participated in the meet at North Block.

Later, Shah announced several measures, including doubling of RT-PCR tests and strengthening medical infrastructure, to bring under control Delhi's rising number of coronavirus cases. 

ALSO WATCH:

