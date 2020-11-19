STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Delhi registers highest single-day death toll so far

While Delhi remains one of the worst-hit cities by coronavirus pandemic in the country, there is a silver lining.

Published: 19th November 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 09:58 AM

Coronavirus Death

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  On Wednesday, 131 Covid-related fatalities were recorded in the city, which is the highest single day death toll recorded so far. With the new numbers, the cumulative death toll is slowly inching towards the 8K-mark in the national capital. 

While the city remains one of the worst-hit cities by this pandemic in the country, there is a silver lining. The number of patients recovering from the virus is steadily rising as well. Delhi has been witnessing a massive surge in daily cases since the end of October.

While the cumulative cases of Covid-19 in the city are on the up, the number of active cases remains under control owing to more people recovering from the virus than before.

Over the past week, the national capital recorded 44,216 new positive reports whereas 42,925 also recovered from the virus in the same period. The cumulative positivity rate of Delhi currently stands at 8.96 per cent, as per the health bulletin provided by the state government.

As per health bulletin of Wednesday, so far in Delhi, 4,52,683 patients who had tested positive earlier have recovered whereas the cumulative number of corona cases registered is 5,03,084.

According to experts, a major reason for the improving recovery rate is that hospitals and healthcare experts are now better being prepared to handle Covid patients including those who are critical.

“The AAP-led Delhi government should learn to balance between economy and illness. The government, to improve the economy, opened up markets and gave too many relaxations. All their good work done earlier got washed away. The government needs to implement policies to ensure that there is minimum physical interaction among people,” said Dr Lalit Kant, former scientist ‘G’ and head (Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division), ICMR.

