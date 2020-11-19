STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

ICU beds with ventilators not available at nearly 60 hospitals in Delhi

The highest single-day spike till date here -- 8,593 cases -- was recorded on November 11.

Published: 19th November 2020 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

For representational purpose. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid spiralling cases of COVID-19 in the national capital, the number of available Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds equipped with ventilators is shrinking fast at several hospitals here, with zero vacancy at nearly 60 facilities, according to official data.

The rise in cases of the infection has happened at a time when approaching winter and severely deteriorating air quality in the city have worsened complications in people with respiratory illnesses.

According to the online Corona dashboard of the Delhi government at 12:30 pm on Thursday, only 131 COVID-19 ICU beds were available out of 1,362 such beds at various facilities here.

There was no vacancy at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), Max hospital's facilities at Saket, Patparganj and Shalimar Bagh, Batra hospital, Fortis hospital's facilities at Shalimar Bagh and Vasant Kunj and Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, and Venkateshwara Hospital in Dwarka, among others, as per the data.

READ| Why didn't you wake up when numbers were spiralling? HC raps Delhi government on COVID situation

The RGSSH, a dedicated coronavirus facility under the Delhi government, has 200 ICU beds with ventilators, all occupied, while at the LNJP Hospital, another dedicated facility, only seven such beds were available out of 200 at 12:30 pm.

Seven of 71 ICU beds with ventilators were available at AIIMS Trauma Centre, at the Safdarjung hospital, seven such beds were available out of 65, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has eight such beds available out of 45 and RML Hospital has only two ICU beds with ventilators available out of 28, as per the data.

At other Delhi government facilities such as the BSA Hospital, nine beds were free out of 12 and at the SGMH hospital, four beds were free out of six, the data showed.

There was no vacancy at the DDU hospital.

The non-COVID-19 ICU beds were also getting occupied at many hospitals in Delhi and their count is shrinking at other facilities too.

The national capital has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28, when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time, and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Wednesday.

Delhi recorded 7,486 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the city's infection tally to over five lakh, even as 133 more fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, pushed the toll to 7,943, authorities said.

These fresh cases came out of the 62,232 tests conducted the previous day, while the positivity rate stood at 12.03 per cent amid festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to Wednesday's bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The highest single-day spike till date here -- 8,593 cases -- was recorded on November 11.

The National Centre for Disease Control, in a report drafted recently, had warned that Delhi needed to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 per day, taking into account the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi ICU beds ICU beds COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp