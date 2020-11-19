STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

IGI Airport raises green bar, achieves Level 4+ carbon accreditation

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has become Asia Pacific’s first Level 4+ (Transition) accredited airport under ACI’s Airport Carbon Accreditation programme.

Published: 19th November 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

IGI Airport

IGI Airport (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has become Asia Pacific’s first Level 4+ (Transition) accredited airport under ACI’s Airport Carbon Accreditation programme. The announcement was made by the ACI on Tuesday during its Europe annual assembly and Congress.

The Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) is the global standard for carbon management in the airport industry. It aims to encourage and enable airports and its stakeholders to implement best practices in Greenhouse Gas (GHG) management to achieve emission reductions. The programme was launched in 2009.

The Delhi airport achieved ‘Level 3+, Neutrality’ in 2016, as the first Carbon Neutral Airport in the Asia Pacific region, said a spokesperson of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the operator of the facility.

“Delhi’s IGI Airport is raising the bar in Asia-Pacific by becoming one of the first airports in the world to obtain the new important Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 4+ Transition accreditation,” said Stefano Baronci, director general of ACI Asia-Pacific.

This year, ACI had revised the programme’s levels and added two new levels — Level 4 (Transformation) and Level 4+ (Transition).

These two levels have been introduced to make the programme objectives in line with the Paris Agreement and to limit the increase of global average temperature to 2°C above pre-industrial levels and aim to not exceed 1.5°C.

IGI Airport getting better

The Delhi airport achieved ‘Level 3+, Neutrality’ in 2016, as the first Carbon Neutral Airport in the Asia Pacific region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IGI Airport Indira Gandhi International Airport Airport Carbon Accreditation ACA GHG Green House Gas
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp