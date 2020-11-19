IGI Airport raises green bar, achieves Level 4+ carbon accreditation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has become Asia Pacific’s first Level 4+ (Transition) accredited airport under ACI’s Airport Carbon Accreditation programme. The announcement was made by the ACI on Tuesday during its Europe annual assembly and Congress.

The Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) is the global standard for carbon management in the airport industry. It aims to encourage and enable airports and its stakeholders to implement best practices in Greenhouse Gas (GHG) management to achieve emission reductions. The programme was launched in 2009.

The Delhi airport achieved ‘Level 3+, Neutrality’ in 2016, as the first Carbon Neutral Airport in the Asia Pacific region, said a spokesperson of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the operator of the facility.

“Delhi’s IGI Airport is raising the bar in Asia-Pacific by becoming one of the first airports in the world to obtain the new important Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 4+ Transition accreditation,” said Stefano Baronci, director general of ACI Asia-Pacific.

This year, ACI had revised the programme’s levels and added two new levels — Level 4 (Transformation) and Level 4+ (Transition).

These two levels have been introduced to make the programme objectives in line with the Paris Agreement and to limit the increase of global average temperature to 2°C above pre-industrial levels and aim to not exceed 1.5°C.

