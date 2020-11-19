STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior BJP leaders missing at Chhath protest in Delhi

BJP workers protest at Yamuna Ghat.

BJP workers protest at Yamuna Ghat. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The absence of senior leadership including Purvanchali leaders during the protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi has left a large section of party functionaries and workers bewildered.  

Some of them believe that established Purvanchali leaders were purposely ‘sidelined’ hence the party failed to put up an ‘aggressive show’.  

Purvanchal Morcha of Delhi BJP protested outside Kejriwal’s residence on Wednesday demanding the removal of restrictions on Chhath Puja celebrations at public places-ghats, temples and other sites.

The agitation was led by the general secretary of Delhi BJP Dinesh Pratap Singh and its Purvanchal Morcha president Kaushal Mishra. Expressing his displeasure over the ‘state of affairs’, a Purvanchali leader of Delhi BJP said that the community, consisting of people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Bihar, hold significance in electoral politics in the city. 

“No senior Delhi BJP leaders have met L-G Anil Baijal on the issue to seek the removal of restrictions so far. It seems they are not being asked to join the events being organised by the incumbent regime and ignored on purpose,” said the leader, requesting anonymity.

According to an estimate and also the party’s ballpark figure, Purvanchalis constitute about one-third of the total electoral population. They are capable of swaying election results on 16-20 assembly seats across the city.    

In an attempt to tab migrants from the two states, the party even handed over the charge of Delhi BJP to Bhojpuri actor turned politician Manoj Tiwari in November 2016 in place of its traditional vote base.

Singh, however, sought to downplay the nonappearance of senior party politicians during the demonstration and other events organised by the Purvanchal Morcha.

“Things are not like they are being projected. There is no issue or reasons for the absence of seniors or for that matter Purvanchali leaders. Senior Purvanchali leaders including Tiwari and former Purvanchal Morcha head Abhey Kumar Verma couldn’t be reached for comments. Delhi BJP’s Adesh Kumar Gupta too was not available for comment.

PURVANCHALI COMMUNITY KEY TO ELECTIONS

