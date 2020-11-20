Exhibition of rare photos, sketches and lithographs at Qutub Minar in Delhi

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In 1960-61, the base of fourth-century Iron Pillar installed in the courtyard of Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque in Qutub Minar complex was opened up for the first and last time after the independence.

Besides conservation and strengthening of its pedestal, the purpose of the exercise was also to unravel the mystery of its rust-resistant composition.

After the excavation, the archaeologists and scientists came to know that about one metre (m) of total length of the 7.2-m-tall pillar is below the ground and the buried portion has lead sheet covering. About 10 years later, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) made another giant effort to stabilise and strengthen the foundation of the 12th-century brick minaret — Qutub Minar with the help of Tata Engineering Consultancy.

These two historic projects were documented and photographed, which are in the safe custody of ASI. However, tourists and sightseers visiting Qutub Minar between 19 and 25 November will now get to see some of those rare photographs, which are for the first time being displayed at an exhibition on its campus.

Manish Saxena, secretary of arts, culture, and language department of Delhi government inaugurated the exhibition - The Silent Melody of Qutub Minar - on Thursday. Gunjan Kumar Srivastava, a superintending archaeologist at Delhi Circle of ASI informed that copies of more than 100 rare photographs and about 20 sketches or lithographs of Qutub Minar and adjoining structures are displayed at the gallery created to celebrate World Heritage Week.

“The beautiful collection of sketches and lithographs shows the transition of the Qutub Minar and other structures in its surroundings over the centuries. What’s interest ing is to note that various artists have drawn the top of the Minar differently in their artwork,” said Srivastava.

Saxena, who was visibly mesmerised after seeing the sketches and lithographs, suggested ASI to make the exhibition a permanent feature. “In the last few decades, the area around Mehrauli has seen a drastic transformation. It is an opportunity for Delhi to see how their city has changed over the years,” she said.