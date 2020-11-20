STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Time to cooperate, not fight politically over COVID-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal held an all-party meeting to address the concerns of all parties and present the government's efforts to manage the pandemic.

Published: 20th November 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  At the all-party meeting held on Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to his political opponents not to indulge in blame game over the COVID-19 surge and intead join hands to fight the pandemic.

Kejriwal held the meeting to address the concerns of all parties and present the government’s efforts to manage the pandemic. Chief Secretary Vijay Dev was also present. "Sought cooperation from all parties in the all-party meeting. This is time to serve, not to indulge in politics. Urged the parties to distribute masks through their workers at public places. All the parties assured to serve the people, keeping aside politics," he tweeted later.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta blamed AAP government's mismanagement for the current surge. BJP also opposed the hike in fine from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 for not wearing masks. Gupta said the government should focus on creating awareness in market places instead of shutting them down. 

"We have made our suggestions to the CM. The third wave of corona is going on in Delhi, about which AIIMS doctors and ICMR experts had warned the Delhi government, but they did not take it seriously. The sad result is that people are once again facing crisis," he said.

The Congress also opposed the proposed shutdown of markets. "Instead of another lockdown, the government should hold free COVID tests in private labs to identify the affected people, which will be one of the best ways for the early detection of COVID cases. The government’s reckless actions and strategies taken without proper consultation have pushed Delhi to the dubious distinction of not only the 'COVID Capital' of the country but perhaps of the world," said Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar.

Chatth Puja was also part of the discussions during the all-party meeting. CM Kejriwal appealed to all to celebrate the festival at their home. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government COVID19 Coronavirus Delhi COVID management Vijay Dev Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp