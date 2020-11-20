Time to cooperate, not fight politically over COVID-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At the all-party meeting held on Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to his political opponents not to indulge in blame game over the COVID-19 surge and intead join hands to fight the pandemic.

Kejriwal held the meeting to address the concerns of all parties and present the government’s efforts to manage the pandemic. Chief Secretary Vijay Dev was also present. "Sought cooperation from all parties in the all-party meeting. This is time to serve, not to indulge in politics. Urged the parties to distribute masks through their workers at public places. All the parties assured to serve the people, keeping aside politics," he tweeted later.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta blamed AAP government's mismanagement for the current surge. BJP also opposed the hike in fine from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 for not wearing masks. Gupta said the government should focus on creating awareness in market places instead of shutting them down.

"We have made our suggestions to the CM. The third wave of corona is going on in Delhi, about which AIIMS doctors and ICMR experts had warned the Delhi government, but they did not take it seriously. The sad result is that people are once again facing crisis," he said.

The Congress also opposed the proposed shutdown of markets. "Instead of another lockdown, the government should hold free COVID tests in private labs to identify the affected people, which will be one of the best ways for the early detection of COVID cases. The government’s reckless actions and strategies taken without proper consultation have pushed Delhi to the dubious distinction of not only the 'COVID Capital' of the country but perhaps of the world," said Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar.

Chatth Puja was also part of the discussions during the all-party meeting. CM Kejriwal appealed to all to celebrate the festival at their home.