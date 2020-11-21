STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court grants bail to student activist Gulfisha Fatima in Delhi riots case

JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal were earlier granted bail in the case.

Published: 21st November 2020 06:38 PM

Delhi riots

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to student activist Gulfisha Fatima in a case related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted bail to Fatima on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 30,000 with one surety of like amount in the case related to rioting in Jafrabad area in which one Aaman died due to gunshot injuries.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

