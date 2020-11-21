STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi hotel booked after party with over 50 guests

The police was informed that the City Park hotel was found flouting social distancing norms. The marriage function was organised on Thursday night.

FIR, booked

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police registered an FIR against a Pitampura hotel and the organisers of a marriage function for defying social distancing norms and inviting and accommodating more than 50 guests — exceeding the new specified Covid limit.

The police was informed that the City Park hotel was found flouting social distancing norms. The marriage function was organised on Thursday night. “The hotel was found flouting norms and hence proper action according to law was taken and an FIR under section 188 IPC has been registered at Maurya Enclave police station,” said Vijayanta Arya, DCP North West. Not more than 50 people can be invited for a wedding in Delhi as the cases of the Coronavirus continue to soar in the national capital.

The Covid situation in Delhi-NCR remains grim with a third wave wreaking havoc. The latest surge has left the healthcare system here gasping for relief. As of Thursday night, there has been 5,10,630 confirmed cases and 8,041 deaths so far.

Intensifying vigil in markets and public places, the Delhi Police issued 2,110 challans on Thursday for mask violation. This takes the total figure of mask violation challans till date to 4,98,984. 

