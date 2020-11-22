Old three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Keshav Puram; no injuries

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An old three-storey building in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram collapsed on Sunday afternoon, fire officials said here.

There were no reports of any injuries, and a search operation was on, they said.

Officials of the Delhi Fire Service said information about the incident was received at 2.19 pm, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

They added that the building collapsed when it was being demolished.