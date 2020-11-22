Raghav Chadha launches Delhi government's free large-scale RT-PCR testing van

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Sunday launched the Delhi government’s large-scale RT-PCR testing drive from Old Rajinder Nagar through Covid-19 mobile testing vans.

The mobile coronavirus testing vans would extend free Covid-19 testing facility to residents.

At the mobile testing van launched at Old Rajinder Nagar Sunday, more than 170 people, including Chadha himself, got their RT-PCR tests done for Covid-19 in four hours.

“Increased RT-PCR testing is an effective way of knowing just how much Covid has spread in Delhi. We don’t want to be restricted to just statistics, but take effective steps to contain the further spread. I urge citizens to please get tested as and when they exhibit the slightest of symptoms,” Chadha said.

The MLA also distributed masks to several people along the Bada Bazaar Marg stretch and demonstrated how to properly wear a mask, urging citizens to continue wearing their masks all the time.

Besides, Chadha, the AAP party also launched a ‘Free Mask Distribution Campaign’ across the national capital. Saurabh Bhardwaj, MLA from Greater Kailash also led a free mask distribution drive at M-Block Market.

​Bharadwaj said, “This disease is not only in Delhi or India, but in the whole world. In absence of a vaccine, mask is the only way to protection. So, I appeal to all to wear mask and avoid crowded places, wash your hands and maintain social distancing.”

MLA and Cabinet minister Imran Hussain also distributed masks to the needy people and informed them about the penalty of Rs 2000 for nor wearing a mask.

MLAs like Somnath Bharti, Manoj Tyagi and others were also seen leading such awareness campaigns.