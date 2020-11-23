STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Act against CMs of Punjab, Haryana for Delhi pollution: Environment Committee

At a time when Covid-19 cases are steeply rising, the toxic air is aiding the spike making the situation worse, the AAP-led Delhi government had said earlier.

Delhi is currently battling with problems of pollution and rising COVID-19 cases.

A man is seen walking wearing a mickey mouse costume at Rajpath, which is covered by thick layer of smog. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly’s Environment Committee members on Monday demanded action against Haryana and Punjab chief ministers for failing to check stubble burning, leading to suffocating air pollution in the national capital. 

The strident remarks of the members came as they interacted with the centrally-appointed 20-member Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi. Delhi’s environment panel chairperson and AAP MLA Atishi demanded an FIR against the Punjab & Haryana CMs. 

​The AAP members held them responsible for failing to stop stubble burning in their states, which has led to toxic air in the entire northern belt.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Atishi said two main issues were raised — the two state governments must implement the Pusa Institute and Delhi government’s solution to stubble burning and that strict action must be taken if they don’t comply.

“We have requested them to take stringent action against the CMs of Punjab and Haryana,” said Atishi. 

“The Air Quality Commission is empowered to take legal action and can send offenders to jail.” 

Constituted earlier this month by the Central government, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the national capital and adjoining area is headed by former chief secretary of Delhi M M Kutty.

At a time when Covid-19 cases are steeply rising, the toxic air is aiding the spike making the situation worse, the government had said earlier. 

“The increase in the death rate in Delhi was because of pollution due to stubble burning in other states,” said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. 

‘Desired steps to be taken’

The Commission for Air Quality Management said it will take steps, including formulation of appropriate policies and strategies, to control stubble burning after consultation with stakeholders on a priority basis

‘Solution now available’

Earlier it was said there is no solution to stubble burning but now a solution has come and should be implemented, Atishi said, referring to Pusa Institute’s bio-decomposer that can turn crop residue into manure in 15-20 days and stop stubble burning.

