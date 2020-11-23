STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal government withdraws order to shut two markets in West Delhi

The Punjabi Basti Market and Janta Market in Nangloi were closed till November 30 through an order of the West Delhi District Disaster Management Authority.

Published: 23rd November 2020 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi

People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after issuing order to seal two markets in Nangloi area in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government took a U-turn on its order within 24 hours and de-sealed the markets. However, the street vendors were removed from the area as they were causing huge public gathering which was not following Covid norms. 

This move was welcomed by many traders who are of the view that hawkers should be banned for now till the Covid-19 situation gets better in the city.Sarojni Nagar, market which is one of the biggest and busiest markets in the national capital has banned the entry of hawkers for the next few days.

Around 30 civil defence volunteers along with police personnel armed with thermal guns have been deployed at the five entrance gates of the market for the purpose of crowd management and distribution of masks informed Ashok Randhawa, president Sarojni Nagar Market Association.  

“We are not against anyone’s business but hawkers and street vendors around the market are setup in a mismanaged way, which causes trouble in crowd controlling. Street vendors should be limited to a designated spot and sit in organised manner, government needs to intervene in this and instruct the vendors and hawkers to not cause public rush,” added Randhawa.

Mahendra Agarwal, president, of All Delhi Computer Traders Association (ADCTA) said, “We are very much taking all the steps that the Delhi government and the Centre have issued in the guidelines to be followed for market areas.” 

“Our market has opened after many months of lockdown and hence we do not want it to be shut down again but it is true that the street vendors around the market and hawkers inside are a big cause of concern to all us.”

CM had sought Centre’s help

Amid a spurt in Covid cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week sought power from the Centre to impose restrictions in those markets which may emerge as Covid-19 hotspots. The CM had in an interaction with market associations on Friday last had said that his government does not wish to shut any market.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjabi Basti Market Janta Market Covid-19
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp