Kejriwal government withdraws order to shut two markets in West Delhi

NEW DELHI: A day after issuing order to seal two markets in Nangloi area in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government took a U-turn on its order within 24 hours and de-sealed the markets. However, the street vendors were removed from the area as they were causing huge public gathering which was not following Covid norms.

This move was welcomed by many traders who are of the view that hawkers should be banned for now till the Covid-19 situation gets better in the city.Sarojni Nagar, market which is one of the biggest and busiest markets in the national capital has banned the entry of hawkers for the next few days.

Around 30 civil defence volunteers along with police personnel armed with thermal guns have been deployed at the five entrance gates of the market for the purpose of crowd management and distribution of masks informed Ashok Randhawa, president Sarojni Nagar Market Association.

“We are not against anyone’s business but hawkers and street vendors around the market are setup in a mismanaged way, which causes trouble in crowd controlling. Street vendors should be limited to a designated spot and sit in organised manner, government needs to intervene in this and instruct the vendors and hawkers to not cause public rush,” added Randhawa.

Mahendra Agarwal, president, of All Delhi Computer Traders Association (ADCTA) said, “We are very much taking all the steps that the Delhi government and the Centre have issued in the guidelines to be followed for market areas.”

“Our market has opened after many months of lockdown and hence we do not want it to be shut down again but it is true that the street vendors around the market and hawkers inside are a big cause of concern to all us.”

CM had sought Centre’s help

Amid a spurt in Covid cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week sought power from the Centre to impose restrictions in those markets which may emerge as Covid-19 hotspots. The CM had in an interaction with market associations on Friday last had said that his government does not wish to shut any market.