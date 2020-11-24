STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

IAS officer Brij Mohan Mishra appointed secretary of New Delhi Municipal Council

The IAS officer has also worked in South and East Delhi Municipal Corporation in the capacity of Deputy Commissioner. 

Published: 24th November 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Brij Mohan Mishra (2nd right) succeeded Amit Singla as NDMC secretary.

Brij Mohan Mishra (2nd right) succeeded Amit Singla as NDMC secretary. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Brij Mohan Mishra, a 2008-batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, assumed charge as secretary of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday. Mishra succeeded Amit Singla who had been transferred as secretary (health & family welfare) in the department of health and family welfare, Delhi government.

The IAS officer has held several important assignments in previous years and has served in various capacity across municipal bodies and states government and union territories in Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Island. 

He was serving as district magistrate (south District) and has successfully managed to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in his district, which had maximum containment zones at one point of time in the national capital. 

Immediately after assuming the charge, Mishra convened an introductory meeting with all heads of the departments at Council Room at New Delhi Municipal Council’s  headquarters at Palika Kendra on Monday.

Earlier, Mishra served as Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) in east and south Delhi district. The IAS officer has also worked in South and East Delhi Municipal Corporation in the capacity of Deputy Commissioner. In the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, he was posted as Additional Commissioner.  

Mishra has done MBBS from King George Medical University in Lucknow after pursuing BSc from Udai Partap College (autonomous) Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brij Mohan Mishra IAS New Delhi Municipal Council
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp