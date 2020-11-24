IAS officer Brij Mohan Mishra appointed secretary of New Delhi Municipal Council

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Brij Mohan Mishra, a 2008-batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, assumed charge as secretary of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday. Mishra succeeded Amit Singla who had been transferred as secretary (health & family welfare) in the department of health and family welfare, Delhi government.

The IAS officer has held several important assignments in previous years and has served in various capacity across municipal bodies and states government and union territories in Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Island.

He was serving as district magistrate (south District) and has successfully managed to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in his district, which had maximum containment zones at one point of time in the national capital.

Immediately after assuming the charge, Mishra convened an introductory meeting with all heads of the departments at Council Room at New Delhi Municipal Council’s headquarters at Palika Kendra on Monday.

Earlier, Mishra served as Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) in east and south Delhi district. The IAS officer has also worked in South and East Delhi Municipal Corporation in the capacity of Deputy Commissioner. In the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, he was posted as Additional Commissioner.

Mishra has done MBBS from King George Medical University in Lucknow after pursuing BSc from Udai Partap College (autonomous) Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.