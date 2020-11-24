Rs 1.5 crore in four days as COVID-19 challans in Delhi; maximum collection from mask violators

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Within four days of implementing a fine of Rs 2,000 for violation of Covid protocols like wearing a mask in public, the Delhi Police has collected nearly Rs 1.5 crore as challans.

According the data shared by the Delhi Police, a total 7,655 challans have been issued from November 20 to till date.

Of which, only four challans have been issued against spitting, 218 for violating social distancing and the highest challans have been issued for not wearing mask — 5,388.

However, the police said that there has a sharp decrease in the violations of Covid rules as on Monday where only 410 challans were issued.

The data further shows that till date, a total of 5,44,880 people have been fined out of which 5,05,560 were issued for mask violation, 3,382 for spitting and 35,985 for social distancing violation.

Under the cap of Rs 500 for violating covid rules, the police has collected a total sum of Rs 99,58,10,000.

“Besides issuing challans, Delhi Police have also spreading awareness among the public about the importance of wearing masks and danger of the Covid-19. Till date, we have distributed a total of 40,5,480 masks to the needy persons,” said a senior police official.

However, the public feels that increasing fines have not brought any major change on ground.

“Police are issuing challans on restricted areas but people are not still not following the rules. The public transport drivers especially auto and e-rickshaw are always seen spitting on road and they don’t even wear masks properly,” said Amrita, a resident of INA.

While, another passenger who commutes by bus and auto-rickshaw said, “People sit in park without masks. They should use the CCTV cameras to impose fine or introduce some app where public can file complaint with pictures when they find violations.”