STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Rs 1.5 crore in four days as COVID-19 challans in Delhi; maximum collection from mask violators

According the data shared by the Delhi Police, a total 7,655 challans have been issued from November 20 to till date. 

Published: 24th November 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi, Masks

A civil defence personnel challans a man found not wearing a mask in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Within four days of implementing a fine of Rs 2,000 for violation of Covid protocols like wearing a mask in public, the Delhi Police has collected nearly Rs 1.5 crore as challans.

According the data shared by the Delhi Police, a total 7,655 challans have been issued from November 20 to till date. 

Of which,  only four challans have been issued against spitting, 218 for violating social distancing and the highest challans have been issued for not wearing mask — 5,388. 

However, the police said that there has a sharp decrease in the violations of Covid rules as on Monday where only 410 challans were issued. 

The data further shows that till date, a total of 5,44,880 people have been fined out of which 5,05,560 were issued for mask violation, 3,382 for spitting and 35,985 for social distancing violation. 

Under the cap of Rs 500 for violating covid rules, the police has collected a total sum of Rs 99,58,10,000. 

“Besides issuing challans, Delhi Police have also spreading awareness among the public about the importance of wearing masks and danger of the Covid-19. Till date, we have distributed a total of 40,5,480 masks to the needy persons,” said a senior police official. 

However, the public feels that increasing fines have not brought any major change on ground. 

“Police are issuing challans on restricted areas but people are not still not following the rules. The public transport drivers especially auto and e-rickshaw are always seen spitting on road and they don’t even wear masks properly,” said Amrita, a resident of INA. 

While, another passenger who commutes by bus and auto-rickshaw said, “People sit in park without masks. They should use the CCTV cameras to impose fine or introduce some app where public can file complaint with pictures when they find violations.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 coronavirus in Delhi Mask Challans
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp