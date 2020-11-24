Two arrested in Delhi for extorting women with morphed photos

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old man and his accomplice have been arrested for allegedly extorting money from women by threatening to post their morphed obscene pictures on social media, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Shoaib Akhtar, used to work with a firm which provided loans to customers online.

He, however, lost his job during the lockdown.

According to police, Akhtar misused the database of his previous company and targeted the company clients.

He along with his two associates, Nasimul Haqul and Jabbar, hatched a conspiracy to extort money from people by sending them their morphed obscene pictures, and threatened to post the same on social media, police said.

Both Akhtar and Haqul have been arrested in connection with the case, while a hunt is on to trace their third associate Jabbar.

The matter came to the fore on Friday when a resident of Jahangirpuri registered a complaint against the accused.

The complainant, who works with a private airlines, alleged that the accused sent her obscene pictures of her and threatened to make them viral on social media if she did not give him money.

"A raid was conducted at Gurgaon on Saturday and the two accused -- Shoaib Akhtar and Nasimul Haque -- were arrested. Efforts are being taken to arrest the third accused who is absconding," Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) said.

Four mobile phones, two laptops and several SIM cards were recovered from them, she said.

The accused also disclosed to have extorted Rs 12 lakh from around 45 people, the DCP added.