Delhi Police rejects requests for farmers' march to city on November 26 and 27

The police had on Tuesday said that legal action would be taken against the protesting farmers if they come to the city for any gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 25th November 2020 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 09:05 PM

Farmers Protest

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Wednesday asserted it has rejected requests received from various farmer organizations to protest in the national capital against the Centre's new farm laws on November 26 and 27.

The police had on Tuesday said that legal action would be taken against the protesting farmers if they come to the city for any gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The farmers will reach Delhi on November 26 through five highways connecting the city as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march call.

Taking to Twitter, the city police said requests have been rejected for any such gathering in the city.

"REGARDING FARMER ORGANIZATIONS MARCH TO DELHI ON 26&27 NOVEMBER. All the requests received from various Farmer Organisations regarding protest in Delhi on 26 and 27 November have been rejected and this has already been communicated to the organisers," the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) tweeted.

"Please co-operate with Delhi Police in ensuring no gathering in Delhi amid coronavirus, failing which legal action will be initiated as per law," it said.

Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal said, "Various farmer organisations have requested for permission for protest in Delhi on November 26 and 27. We have conveyed to them in writing and through various media also that the protest is not permitted in view of the latest DDMA guidelines."

"When the condition is good, they can seek due permission and exercise their right to protest in Delhi. For now, they are requested to cooperate with Delhi Police and not indulge in any kind of protest. If despite our appeal they turn up to Delhi, the required legal action will be taken against them," Singhal said.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and various factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union have joined hands and formed a 'Samyukta Kisan Morcha' to press the central government to scrap the three farm laws.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Jasmeet Singh said, "The main focus of our will be on Ghazipur border, Chilla border and DND. Heavy deployment of police personnel is already there and the checking will take place round the clock. The paramilitary force is also placed. Police will also check the other small borders of the district."

The protest has the support of over 500 farmer organizations. Police said all border pickets have been made active.

"We have deployed heavy force at the bordering areas of the district. Eight companies of paramilitary will be assisting police at the borders," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

A seven-member committee has also been formed to coordinate the operations of the Morcha.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates. They have been demanding that the laws be repealed.

"The local police personnel of the district, along with some numbers from the outside, have been deployed at Singhu border. Six company of the paramilitary force will also join them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) Gaurav Sharma said.

"Three companies of paramilitary force have been deployed at the Jharoda Kalan border and the round the clock checking will take place," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

