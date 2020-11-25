PM Modi urged to reserve 1,000 beds in Centre-run hospitals in Delhi: AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reserve 1,000 ICU beds in central government hospitals in Delhi for treatment of Covid patients.

The PM was informed by CM that the positivity rate is coming down which will hopefully improve the situation but the rising mortality rate is a cause of concern, the AAP government said in a statement.

“If the central government decides to reserve 1,000 beds for the people of Delhi, in central government hospitals it will be a great support to us. Out of the total ICU beds available across Delhi, around 3,500 ICU beds are occupied and 724 ICU beds are still vacant. Home Minister Amit Shah is helping in increasing the ICU beds,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal further told PM that the first wave of corona in Delhi came in June, during which 20,000 samples were collected every day across the city.

The Delhi government had increased the sample collection in September to 60000 per day.

The CM also said that the rising mortality rate in the third wave of Corona, which is still going on in Delhi, is a matter of concern.

“Since November 10, the positivity rate in Delhi has been constantly declining, but the rising mortality rate is a matter of concern and we have to reduce it. We hope that it will also reduce along with the declining positivity ratio in the coming days” said Kejirwal.