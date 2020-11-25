STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

PM Modi urged to reserve 1,000 beds in Centre-run hospitals in Delhi: AAP

The PM was informed by CM Kejriwal that the positivity rate is coming down which will hopefully improve the situation but the rising mortality rate is a cause of concern, the AAP government said.

Published: 25th November 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Container make-shift emergency medical ward (modular ICU) that was launched by the CM at KMC on Wednesday

The Delhi government had increased the sample collection in September to 60000 per day. (Representational Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reserve 1,000 ICU beds in central government hospitals in Delhi for treatment of Covid patients. 

The PM was informed by CM that the positivity rate is coming down which will hopefully improve the situation but the rising mortality rate is a cause of concern, the AAP government said in a statement.

“If the central government decides to reserve 1,000 beds for the people of Delhi, in central government hospitals it will be a great support to us. Out of the total ICU beds available across Delhi, around 3,500 ICU beds are occupied and 724 ICU beds are still vacant. Home Minister Amit Shah is helping in increasing the ICU beds,” said Kejriwal. 

Kejriwal further told PM that the first wave of corona in Delhi came in June, during which 20,000 samples were collected every day across the city. 

The Delhi government had increased the sample collection in September to 60000 per day.

The CM also said that the rising mortality rate in the third wave of Corona, which is still going on in Delhi, is a matter of concern. 

“Since November 10, the positivity rate in Delhi has been constantly declining, but the rising mortality rate is a matter of concern and we have to reduce it. We hope that it will also reduce along with the declining positivity ratio in the coming days” said Kejirwal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP COVID 19 in Delhi Narendra Modi Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp