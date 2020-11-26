Complaint against Manish Sisodia for not wearing mask

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Wednesday directed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East on Twitter to take ‘necessary action’ against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after a Bharatiya Janata Party leader shared ministers’ pictures without a mask at a social function.

In a twitter complaint, BJP leader Khemchand Sharma posted pictures of Sisodia attending a ceremony in East Delhi and said, “Deputy CM Manish Sisodia present at an engagement ceremony in East Delhi’s Sukh Vihar Community Centre without wearing a mask.

There were more than 50 people present there. Kindly Penalise the DCM for violating Covid 19 rules and send appropriate messages for ordinary public,” tweeted Sharma. Sharma also tagged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Police.

Replying to his complaint, Delhi Police asked DCP East to take necessary action. The Delhi Government last week increased the challan amount for mask and social distancing violations from Rs 500 to `2,000 following an increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi. It also reduced people’s participation in social gatherings and wedding ceremonies from 100 to 50.