Delhi COVID-19: Burari Hospital gets 20 beds equipped with ventilators

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Twenty beds of the Delhi government-run Burari Hospital were equipped with ventilators on Wednesday, facilitating full-fledged ICU treatment. Thirty more ventilators will be added to the beds in the hospital by Saturday, according to a statement by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, wearing a PPE kit, visited patients in the Covid-19 ward of the hospital and took their feedback. The health minister directed the hospital authorities to take follow up action based on the feedback received during the visit.

Jain said that the work being done by the medical staff, paramedics, doctors and nurses of Burari Hospital, which has just completed four months of service, to look after more than 1,000 Covid patients in such a short period of time is highly commendable. “We have added 20 ventilators today that will allow for full-fledged ICU treatments. Twenty non-ventilated ICU beds are already available.

Burari Hospital is now fully equipped to treat patients. There will be no need to shift patients, and neither will patients have to look for other options for treatment,” he said. The health minister also inaugurated a bio-medical and surgical waste management site at the Burari Hospital.

The national capital is undergoing the third wave of Covid-19, said the health minister who recovered earlier from the virus himself, adding that the most effective way to protect oneself from coronavirus is to wear a mask with due diligence and maintain proper hand hygiene.