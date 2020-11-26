STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi riots: Court allows Safoora Zargar to visit maternal home for two months for care of her child

The Delhi High Court had granted her bail on June 23 on humanitarian grounds as she was 23-weeks pregnant then.

Published: 26th November 2020

Jamia student Safoora Zargar was arrested in connection with the protests in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad in February. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Wednesday allowed Safoora Zargar, booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a north east Delhi riots case, to visit her maternal home for two months for proper nursing of her child, post­partum care and customs.

Zargar is out on bail in the case and gave birth to a child on October 12.

The Delhi High Court had granted her bail on June 23 on humanitarian grounds as she was 23-weeks pregnant then.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat allowed Zargar to visit her maternal home in Haryana from Thursday after the prosecution did not object to it.

The court directed her to 'drop­-a-­pin' on Google maps, so that the Investigating Officer can verify her presence and location.

It also directed her to diligently observe all the bail conditions imposed on her by the high court and to appear during court hearings either physically or through Webex, as per the court's directions.

The high court had said she shall not indulge in any activity for which she is being investigated and shall not hamper or interfere with the on-going investigation or influence the witnesses.

It also said that in case Zargar needs to travel, she has to seek permission from the trial court and will remain in touch with the investigating officer of the case over mobile phone once in 15 days.

Advocate Ritesh Dubey, appearing for Zargar, submitted to the court that she was in her recovery mode and has to provide the role of primary caregiver to her child.

"She has to be taken care of in order to rebuild her strength and thus, she wants to visit her maternal home for proper nursing of her child for a period of two months. She is not a flight risk and is ready to abide by any condition imposed by this court," Dubey said.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, appearing for the police, said he did not have any objection to it and the necessary conditions may be imposed by the court.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

