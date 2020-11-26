FICCI’s event to focus on ‘cleaner, safer India’ 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The fourth edition of the India Sanitation Coalition-FICCI Sanitation Awards and the India Sanitation Conclave on Thursday and Friday will focus on hygiene and sanitation with the theme being ‘Getting India Back to Work’.

The event India Sanitation Coalition (ISC) which will be organised with the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti and Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs, recognises leaders, rising stars and organisations, who are driving growth in the sector for achieving a ‘cleaner, healthier, safer and happier India’.

The conclave will serve as a platform for sharing knowledge and best practices, drawing participation from experts across multiple disciplines, including global corporates, policy-makers and development partners.

While Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will inaugurate the ceremony and deliver the presidential address virtually, covering the policy and initiatives, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs shall deliver the special address on sanitation plans for urban India at the conclave inaugural session.

The webinar Sanitation Targets of SDG 6.2 will focus on toilet access, and managing the entire sanitation value chain, encompassing containment, emptying, transport, treatment and safe reuse or disposal. The webinar will discuss the need for integrated and inclusive approach for the treatment of human excreta in all urban areas. The panel is proposed to deliberate some of these aspects of urban sanitation, focussing largely on treatment of the wastewater and faecal sludge both in Indian and global contexts.