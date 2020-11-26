STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mobbed by locals, Delhi Police constable fires in ground, injures one

An argument broke out between them and their neighbour after the latter parked his vehicle in front of the house, blocking the couple's entry into their house.

Published: 26th November 2020 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 07:02 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police constable fired in the ground in self defence after getting mobbed and slapped by locals in northwest Delhi where he went to attend a complaint made by an elderly couple who allegedly had an argument with their neighbour over car parking, officials said on Thursday.

One of the four bullets fired by the constable hit the toe of a woman, identified as Madhu (40), they said.

The incident took place in Rohini area where constable Punit Sharma went to attend to the complaint of the elderly couple on Wednesday night, police said.

The elderly couple live on the ground floor.

The neighbour, who stays on the first floor of the same building, started arguing with the constable after he reached there.

The relatives of the neighbour, who live in the same locality, also arrived and they too started arguing with the constable, police said.

When Sharma requested the neighbour to remove the vehicle, the relatives tried to intimidate him and threatened him, a senior police officer said.

Despite several requests made by Sharma, the neighbour and his relatives started fighting with him.

One of them even slapped the constable and started manhandling him, police said, adding that they also accused Sharma of being drunk.

However, a medical examination later confirmed that Sharma was not drunk, he said.

Some of the relatives also tried to snatch the constable's mobile phone, car keys and even his service pistol, police said.

When they almost overpowered him, the constable fired four rounds in the ground in self defense.

However, one of the bullets hit the woman's toe.

She was immediately shifted to BSA hospital where her condition is stated to be normal, the officer said.

The constable, somehow, managed to escape from the spot and informed his seniors at the police station, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P K Singh said as the alleged persons have deliberately tried to obstruct a public servant in discharging his official duty, a case has been registered against them and further investigation is in progress.

