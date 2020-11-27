STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP Burari MLA meets Delhi police, asks them to ensure farmers face no problems during protest

The farmers from Punjab, who pelted stones at police and broke barricades at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border in an attempt to enter the national capital, were allowed later in the day.

Police have said that the farmers have been allowed to enter and hold peaceful protest at the ground in Burari. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party's Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha on Friday met Delhi Police officials and asked them to ensure farmers, who are protesting against the Centre's farm laws, do not face any hardships during their demonstration at the Nirankari ground in his constituency.

Police have said that the farmers have been allowed to enter and hold peaceful protest at the ground in Burari.

Jha said that he also met farmers' representatives and assured them that he will try his best to ensure farmers do not face any kind of problem or hardships while holding their protest.

