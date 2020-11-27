Delhi traders curtail business hours voluntarily as pandemic becomes 'critical'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to be critical in the national capital, some market or traders associations have voluntarily decided to restrict their business hours.

Though there are not any specific instructions from the government and association or traders unions, several shopkeepers in markets across the city such as Sarojini Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Krishna Nagar, Dariba Kalan have started to shut their stores earlir than usual.

The markets, where business activity schedule has been shortened, are mainly wholesale industrial good hubs. Deepak Bajaj, who runs a plastic raw material shop in Sadar Bazaar area, said that following the directions from the association, the market closes at 6 pm daily.

“The decision was taken as condition in the city still looks grave. Every day, we are seeing about 6,000 cases. It is not decided till when this new timing will continue,” he said.

As reports of the possibility of lockdown reintroduction are doing rounds, shopkeepers associations in Kashmere Gate and Novelty Cinema have willingly passed a resolution to close their establishments by 6 pm daily.

“Because of Covid- 19, footfall was already very low. As the weather has changed very few customers in the market in the evening. So we unanimously took a decision to close our shops a bit before the usual time. Why should we need to take unnecessary risk?,” said Amandeep Singh, a tyre dealer.

Ashok Randhawa, president, Mini Market Traders’ Association, said after several news reports about the violation of social distancing at Sarojini Nagar market, the number of customers had fallen drastically in a couple of days.

“Some have no buyers till 3-4 pm. Though we have taken measures to follow Covid protocol with the help of district administration, very few people are coming. Given the poor response, many shopkeepers leave by 4-5 pm,” he said.