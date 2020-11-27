Sufficient infrastructure to vaccinate entire Delhi population: Satyendar Jain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said Delhi has sufficient infrastructure and equipment to vaccinate its entire population in a few weeks once Covid-19 vaccine is available.

“There is no need to worry about storage of vaccines. We have a large number of health care facilities, such as mohalla clinics, poly clinics, and hospitals etc, where a Covid-19 vaccine can be administered to people,” Jain said while speaking to reporters.

Jain also said Delhi should be given priority during the distribution of the vaccine as it is the national capital.

Meanwhile, Jain said the Covid-19 positivity rate in the national capital has decreased by 45 per cent since November 7.

“The positivity rate for RT-PCR tests was 30 per cent on November 7. It has come down to 15.84 per cent. The positivity rate for rapid-antigen tests has reduced to 2.61 per cent from 8.39 per cent a few days ago,” Jain said.

“The overall positivity rate has reduced by 45 per cent. While the number of RT-PCR tests has been increasing fast, the positivity rate has been decreasing rapidly,” the minister said.

Jain said the number of tests being conducted in Delhi was around three times the national average.

The minister also said the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has remained below for seven consecutive days.

The Delhi High Court also asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led state government to take a call immediately to whether night curfew should be imposed in the national capital or just some parts of it.

Reacting to the Centre’s affidavit filed in Supreme Court blaming the Delhi government for the worsening Covid situation in the capital, the ruling AAP said it was “extremely unfortunate” that the Centre had “chosen to play dirty politics in this critical hour” and claimed that the affidavit was “factually incorrect.

The AAP said it was the Centre instead that had failed to fulfill its promise to help.

“Amit Shah promised to provide 750 ICU beds within 72 hours in the meeting held on November 15. Till date, only 200 beds have been provided. We hope Centre will provide the rest of the beds soon. The central government has deprived Delhi of all funds provided to other states.”