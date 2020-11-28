STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP uses assembly panels to question MCDs’ functioning

Many assembly committees have summoned MCD commissioners over issues like landfill site and reports of corruption in the next few days. 

Published: 28th November 2020 08:19 AM

Aam Aadmi Party symbol

Aam Aadmi Party symbol (Photo | AAP Twitter)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In its tussle with the MCDs, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government now seems to be using the Delhi Assembly to find another way to put pressure on the civic bodies and embarrass the BJP.

The Environment Committee of Delhi Assembly which is headed by the AAP MLA Atishi, had recently summoned the Commissioner of East Delhi Municipal Corporation to appear before it regarding a fire at Ghazipur landfill site.

According to the chairperson, the fire at the garbage mountain was responsible for raising the AQI and pollution levels and entire East Delhi was filled with smoke. The sitting been called to question the EDMC over its poor waste management.

AAP has been attacking BJP-led MCDs over garbage management in view of the upcoming elections. AAP blames BJP for creating ‘mountains’ of garbage and failing to find a solution the issue. 

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar, chairman of Delhi Assembly’s MCD Committee, has summoned Commissioners of all the three civic bodies on December 2nd.

This is with regard to an internal audit report of MCDs which has highlighted misappropriation of funds within the civic bodies. AAP has linked corruption within the civic bodies with its inefficiency in paying salaries to its employees.

Party’s call campaign

AAP launched a campaign to call up residents and ‘expose’ the misrule of the BJP in the MCDs. In the message, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak urges people to give AAP a chance in the MCDs. 

