STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Transport Corporation board gives nod to buy 1,250 new low-floor buses

The induction of the low-floor AC buses will begin after it receives approval of the council of ministers, said the government. 

Published: 28th November 2020 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

DTC buses on Delhi’s roads. (File | PTI)

Buses under DTC were last purchased during the Sheila Dikshit government in 2010 where about 3,570 buses were procured. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Friday approved a proposal to procure 1,250 Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) compliant, air-conditioned low-floor buses. 

The decision was taken in its board meeting which was chaired by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

The new buses would be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as real-time passenger information system, close circuit television (CCTVs) cameras, panic buttons, GPS and other facilities. 

Bharat Stage (BS) standards are emission standards that regulate the output of air pollutants from motor vehicles.

On Thursday, The New Indian Express had reported that after almost 10 years, the DTC would get 1,000 buses under its fleet. 

It said that the transport department had already finalised the bidder for manufacturing the upcoming fully air-conditioned buses and the city will receive new buses from May next year.

DTC runs 3,762 buses and together with Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), a fleet of 6,601 buses are operational in the city.  

In the last two years, 1,681 new buses were added to Delhi’s bus fleet under the cluster scheme. 

The induction of the low-floor AC buses will begin after it receives approval of the council of ministers, said the government. 

With the induction of these 1,250 buses, the total fleet size in Delhi would reach an all-time high of 7,851 buses, it added. 

“Delhi government is committed to augmenting its public transport system while ensuring that we reduce environmental pollution. As another landmark decision to this effect, the DTC board today approved the proposal to engage 1,250 low-floor AC CNG buses, compliant to BS-VI emission norms,” Gahlot said.

First  purchase since 2010

Buses under DTC were last purchased during the Sheila Dikshit government in 2010 where about 3,570 buses were procured. As per the State Transport Authority (STA), the life span of the buses is 15 years.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Transport Corporation AAP Low Floor Buses in Delhi
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp