Manish Sisodia says vocational studies should not be looked down upon

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and education minister Manish Sisodia on Friday felicitated students from Delhi government schools who have excelled in Class-12 board examination with vocational subjects, scoring 90 per cent and above.

Speaking on the occasion, Sisodia said that it is necessary to change the attitude of society towards vocational courses.

“These courses provide excellent employment and business opportunities yet they are looked down upon. You should be proud of your achievements,” he said.

Sisodia said that these courses would be linked with degrees in Delhi’s Skills and Entrepreneurship University.

“Once vocational subjects in schools open the way to university degrees, the importance of these subjects will increase significantly. This change in the perception will greatly benefit the students,” the minister added. Students, parents, and teachers shared their views on vocational studies and its future in terms of employability, and skill development.

​Ekta Sharma of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV), who scored 97% in her class 12th exam, studied beauty and wellness, and textile design.

“When I took the vocational subjects, everyone used to make fun of me. Now these same people are congratulating me on my grades and receiving an invitation from the deputy CM,” she said.

Tushti Arora, student of Government Girls Senior Secondary School (Ashok Nagar) had Typography and Computer Applications, and Office procedures as her vocational subjects.

“I took up office management because I want to become an entrepreneur. I want to support my father who runs his handicrafts business, and take it to the next level,” she said.