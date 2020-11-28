Traffic movement hit in key roads of Delhi as police keep Singhu, Tikri borders closed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Traffic was affected across major parts of the national capital for a third consecutive day as police kept the Singhu and Tikri borders closed for vehicular movement following the ongoing farmers’ ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest at these borders against the Centre’s new farm laws.

To keep the commuters updated about the roads heavily affected, traffic jams, route diversions and which road to use, Delhi Traffic Police frequently alerted the public about traffic movement through Twitter and Facebook.

“Tikri border is closed for traffic movement. Available open borders to Haryana are — Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikara, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera border,” said the traffic police via Twitter. The traffic police also said the Singhu border will continue to remain closed from both sides.

“Please take alternate route. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road. Traffic is very heavy. Please avoid the outer ring road from Signature Bridge to Rohini and vice versa, GTK Road, NH 44 & Singhu border,” they said.

“We appeal to commuters to avoid travelling towards the Singhu and Tikri borders, Mukarba Chowk, NH-44, GT-Karnal Road and Outer Ring Road,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Meenu Chaudhary.

With Saturday being a holiday for most office goers, the traffic in other parts of the city was better than Friday. While the outer part and north Delhi that connects neighbouring cities and national highways were heavily affected.