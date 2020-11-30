STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi coronavirus: Positivity rate half since Nov 7, says Jain

CM too tweeted that no. of deaths have been on a steady decline and cautions against putting down safety guard

Published: 30th November 2020 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

COVID TEST

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that positivity rate of the national capital has dropped to less than half since November 7.“Positivity rate is down to 7.24% from 15.26%. It has become less than half since November 7, which is a sign of relief as it means that the outbreak is on perpetual decline.

RT-PCR tests were ordered to be increased by the central government, however the labs do not have that much capacity. We are doing our best to provide each and every result on them. As far as the decreasing number of cases are concerned, we only take into the consideration the individual whose report has duly been provided,” Jain said.

On lack of oxygen supply in Delhi due to the ongoing farmer agitation, Jain said that initially there was a hiccup for a few hours, but that was resolved immediately and the supply was restored. “Oxygen supply comes from Rajasthan and is a life saving necessity, therefore it will be made available in abundance.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also asserted that the number of cases are on a steady decline. “Number of cases and deaths go further down — its going down since November 7. Delhi government is working very hard. Our doctors, nurses and all other corona warriors are working round the clock. I urge you all to continue to observe all precautions,” tweeted Kejriwal on Sunday.

However, the CM’s tweet on the declining trend of both cases and deaths from November 7 onwards contradict the daily health bulletin suggests. Delhi registered its highest case till now on November 11 and also saw as many as 131 deaths in a single day.Delhi on Sunday saw 4,906 new case and 68 deaths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 COVID test Coronavirus Delhi coronavirus positivity rate RT-PCR test
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp