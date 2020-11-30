Delhi coronavirus: Positivity rate half since Nov 7, says Jain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that positivity rate of the national capital has dropped to less than half since November 7.“Positivity rate is down to 7.24% from 15.26%. It has become less than half since November 7, which is a sign of relief as it means that the outbreak is on perpetual decline.

RT-PCR tests were ordered to be increased by the central government, however the labs do not have that much capacity. We are doing our best to provide each and every result on them. As far as the decreasing number of cases are concerned, we only take into the consideration the individual whose report has duly been provided,” Jain said.

On lack of oxygen supply in Delhi due to the ongoing farmer agitation, Jain said that initially there was a hiccup for a few hours, but that was resolved immediately and the supply was restored. “Oxygen supply comes from Rajasthan and is a life saving necessity, therefore it will be made available in abundance.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also asserted that the number of cases are on a steady decline. “Number of cases and deaths go further down — its going down since November 7. Delhi government is working very hard. Our doctors, nurses and all other corona warriors are working round the clock. I urge you all to continue to observe all precautions,” tweeted Kejriwal on Sunday.

However, the CM’s tweet on the declining trend of both cases and deaths from November 7 onwards contradict the daily health bulletin suggests. Delhi registered its highest case till now on November 11 and also saw as many as 131 deaths in a single day.Delhi on Sunday saw 4,906 new case and 68 deaths.