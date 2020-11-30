STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi slashes rate of RT-PCR tests to Rs 800, for home visit Rs 1,200

All labs and hospitals have been asked to display the revised rates at a prominent place within 24 hours.

Published: 30th November 2020 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

RT-PCR tests, COVID-19 test

As per the latest data, the Covid positivity rate was 7.64 per cent while the mortality rate 1.83 per cent in Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To make testing more accessible to the residents, the Delhi government has decided to further reduce the pricing of the RT-PCR tests, considered the most reliable diagnosis to detect the presence of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes coronavirus disease.

In an official order issued on Monday by the State Health Secretary, the department said that samples collected by government teams as well as private labs has been priced at Rs 800.

Samples that will be collected at the labs, hospitals, collection facilities (including all charges-sample collection and testing cost at the site) has also been fixed at Rs 800. 

However, if samples are collected through home visits (including all charges-visit, samples collection and testing cost), then the charge is capped at Rs 1,200.

“Private sector labs shall mandatorily collect the samples from the testing sites as requisitioned by government teams (district CDMO office or hospital). Processing of samples, sharing the reports with the client (government or individual) and updation of all reports on ICMR portal will be ensured latest within 24 hours of collection of samples. All labs/hospitals will display the revised rates at a prominent place latest within 24 hours of this order. This order comes into effect immediately and is for strict compliance,” read the order.

“I have directed that the rates of RT PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Tests are being conducted free of cost in government establishments. This will help those who get their tests done in private labs,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. 

The move seems to have been taken to increase Covid testing in Delhi which has been going through the “third wave” of the infection after relaxation in norms, more public spaces opening up including metro services and most importantly, festive season and Delhi’s extremely poor air quality. 

As per the latest data, the Covid positivity rate was 7.64 per cent while the mortality rate 1.83 per cent in Delhi.

