‘Work-from-home for 50% Delhi govt employees’ 

Private offices are too advised to stagger office timings with an objective to reduce number of employees at the same time.

Published: 30th November 2020 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects samples for Covid-19 test at Delhi-Noida border.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government issued work-from-home orders for 50 per cent of its employees associated with non-essential services and advised private establishments to follow the practice amid a surge in Covid cases.

Delhi chief secretary and DDMA executive committee chairman Vijay Dev, in an order, said all Delhi government offices, autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings, corporations, local bodies will function with officers of grade-one level or equivalent and above to the extent of 100 per cent. “The remaining staff will attend up to 50 per cent as per requirement to be assessed by heads of the departments concerned (remaining 50 per cent of the staff will work from home) till December 31, 2020, or till further orders whichever is earlier,” stated the DDMA order.

Private offices are too advised to stagger office timings with an objective to reduce number of employees at the same time. They are further advised to follow work-from -home rule as much as possible.In a tweet, Delhi Revenue minister Kailash Gahlot said, “DDMA has decided to reduce the number of government employees attending office at the same time...only 50% of the strength shall attend office. Private offices are also advised to stagger timings & presence of staff.”

The proposal from the Delhi government’s revenue department was sent to the Lt Governor on Friday, Gahlot said. L-G Anil Baijal on Saturday approved the proposal.The proposal was made in line with an MHA order for considering steps to reduce the number of employees in government offices through various measures to ensure social distancing, an official said.

The proposal does not cover departments concerned with essential services, including health, police, home guards and civil defence, district administrations, fire, electricity and water, municipal services among others, the officer said.Concerned HODs and agencies will start planning accordingly, the officer said.

